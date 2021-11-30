Menards to sponsor two Team Penske Cup cars

Menard’s will sponsor both the No. 2 and No. 12 Cup car for 2022, Team Penske announced Tuesday.

Rookie Austin Cindric will drive the No. 2 car. Ryan Blaney is back in the No. 12 car. Menard’s also will continue to support the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing car of rookie Harrison Burton in 2022. Team Penske did not reveal how many races Menards will be on its cars.

“We’ve been really blessed through the years to have outstanding drivers who were also great ambassadors for our company,” stated Menards President, John Menard. “This longstanding tradition continues with Austin and Ryan, two tremendous young talents who are not only capable of winning on any given weekend, but also great role models for America’s youth. Our continuing partnership with Team Penske and all of our great racing partners will make 2022 an exceptional and thrilling year with much success.”

Menard’s first partnered with Team Penske in 2016, serving as a primary sponsor for five IndyCar races for one of Penske’s cars. Menard’s began sponsoring Team Penske’s NASCAR program in 2017.

“Team Penske has enjoyed a great relationship with the entire Menards organization for many years and we are excited to continue the partnership across both our No. 2 and No. 12 Ford Mustang teams in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Roger Penske.

“John Menard has been a tremendous supporter of motorsports for more than 30 years and the commitment to Team Penske, to Austin and to Ryan will help keep the Menards brand at the forefront of our sport.

“We are excited to see what Austin can do as a rookie in the Cup Series and we know Ryan will continue to provide veteran leadership for the team in 2022. Both drivers have a great opportunity as they will represent an industry-leading brand in Menards for the upcoming season.”