Erik Jones among NASCAR drivers entered for Snowball Derby

By Nov 29, 2021, 11:24 AM EST
0 Comments

Erik Jones is among a number of NASCAR drivers entered for Sunday’s Snowball Derby Super Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Jones, who drives for Richard Petty Motorsports in Cup, won the Snowball Derby in 2012 and 2013.

Also entered is Ryan Preece, who seeks to continue his Cup career after running the past three seasons with JTG Daugherty Racing. Preece is looking for a ride after JTG Daugherty cut back to one team, keeping Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Also among those entered for the Snowball Derby are:

The Snowball Derby was first held in 1968. Former winners include Donnie Allison (1975), Darrell Waltrip (1976), Kyle Busch (2009 and ’17), Chase Elliott (2011 and ’15), John Hunter Nemechek (2014) and Noah Gragson (2018).

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: NASCAR Cup pit crews set for busy offseason with changes for 2022
2022 NASCAR Cup schedule
2022 NASCAR Cup schedule, TV info, ticket info
NASCAR Cup Series Test
NASCAR adjusts Next Gen test schedule