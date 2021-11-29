Erik Jones among NASCAR drivers entered for Snowball Derby

Erik Jones is among a number of NASCAR drivers entered for Sunday’s Snowball Derby Super Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
Jones, who drives for Richard Petty Motorsports in Cup, won the Snowball Derby in 2012 and 2013.
Also entered is Ryan Preece, who seeks to continue his Cup career after running the past three seasons with JTG Daugherty Racing. Preece is looking for a ride after JTG Daugherty cut back to one team, keeping Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Also among those entered for the Snowball Derby are:
- Chandler Smith, who made the Camping World Truck Series playoffs this past season and finished eighth in points.
- Carson Hocevar, who made the Truck playoffs this past season and finished 10th in points.
- Grant Enfinger, who placed 11th in Truck points this past season.
- Derek Kraus, who finished 13th in Truck points this past season.
- Chase Purdy, who was 19th in Truck points this past season.
- Ty Majeski, the defending Snowball winner, who ran four Truck races this past season.
- Corey Heim, who made three Truck starts this past season.
- Jesse Love, who won the ARCA Menards Series West title this past season.
The Snowball Derby was first held in 1968. Former winners include Donnie Allison (1975), Darrell Waltrip (1976), Kyle Busch (2009 and ’17), Chase Elliott (2011 and ’15), John Hunter Nemechek (2014) and Noah Gragson (2018).