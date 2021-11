2022 NASCAR Cup schedule, TV info, ticket info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With each day, the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule is closer.

The 2022 Cup season begins Feb. 6 with the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Daytona 500 follows on Feb. 20.

New to the Cup schedule will be World Wide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile track in Madison, Illinois. The Cup race there will be June 5.

Homestead-Miami Speedway moves back into the playoffs in the 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule. Richmond Raceway moves out of the playoffs to a date in August. The Bristol Dirt Race moves to a prime-time start on Easter Sunday.

Also, the series has only one weekend off between the Daytona 500 and the Nov. 6 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Here’s a look at the 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule with TV and ticket information:

February 6: Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum (8 p.m ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Inaugural event at LA Coliseum. Kyle Busch won last year’s event at Daytona

Ticket info

February 17: Duel at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winners: Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon

Ticket info

February 20: Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Michael McDowell

Ticket info

February 27: Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Alex Bowman (won 2020 event; track did not host 2021 race)

Ticket info

March 6: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

March 13: Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Ticket info

March 20: Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Ryan Blaney

Ticket info

March 27: Circuit of the Americas (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Chase Elliott

Ticket info

April 3: Richmond Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Alex Bowman

Ticket info

April 9: Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Ticket info

April 17: Dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Joey Logano

Ticket info

April 24: Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Brad Keselowski

Ticket info

May 1: Dover International Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Alex Bowman

Ticket info

May 8: Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Ticket info

May 15: Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Kyle Busch

Ticket info

May 22: NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

May 29: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

June 5: World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Inaugural event

Ticket info

June 12: Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET)

TV: FS1

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

June 26: Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

July 3: Road America (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Chase Elliott

Ticket info

July 10: Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Kurt Busch

Ticket info

July 17: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Aric Almirola

Ticket info

July 24: Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson (two races at track last year)

Ticket info

July 31: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: AJ Allmendinger

Ticket info

August 7: Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Ryan Blaney

Ticket info

August 14: Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Ticket info

August 21: Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

August 27: Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Ryan Blaney

Ticket info

CUP PLAYOFFS

September 4: Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Denny Hamlin

Ticket info

September 11: Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

September 17: Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, cutoff race)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

September 25: Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: USA

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

October 2: Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Bubba Wallace

Ticket info

October 9: Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET, cutoff race)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info

October 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Denny Hamlin

Ticket info

October 23: Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: William Byron

Ticket info

October 30: Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, cutoff race)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Alex Bowman

Ticket info

November 6: Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, championship race)

TV: NBC

Defending race winner: Kyle Larson

Ticket info