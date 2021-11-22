Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has penalized Mike Harmon 75 owner and driver points that will apply to the 2022 season for violating the sanctioning body’s testing rules.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that it had fined crew chief Ryan Bell $50,000 and suspended him for the next six points events for the testing violation.

Mike Harmon Racing was penalized for violating sections 5.1.a.c.d of the vehicle testing guidelines in the Xfinity Series Rule Book. The team recently tested at Rockingham Speedway and posted about it on social media.

The rules the team violated: