Kyle Larson to be a promoter of California dirt track

By Nov 20, 2021, 6:21 PM EST
0 Comments

Cup champion Kyle Larson and three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet will be the new promoters of Silver Dollar Speedway, a 1/4-mile high-banked clay oval in Chico, California.

The track is less than two hours from the childhood homes of both drivers.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the future at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Larson in a statement from the track. “I’ve spent many days at Silver Dollar as a fan and driver, and have been lucky enough to win some of their big races. It is a special place, and I’m eager to help grow it back into one of the nation’s top dirt tracks.”

“Our goal is to continue to provide entertaining, exciting auto racing and introduce new ideas to enhance the fan and driver experiences,” said Sweet in a statement from the track. “I’ve always loved Silver Dollar Speedway. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of the Gold Cup (Race of Champions). I’ve learned a lot about the racing business the last eight years on the Outlaw tour and I have promoted some races along the way.”

Sweet will oversee day-to-day operations of the track. A third member of Sweet Larson Copeland Promotions team is racer Colby Copeland. He’ll be the liaison between the promotors, drivers and fans.

Silver Dollar Speedway has been in operation since 1962. The track hosts the Gold Cup Race of Champions.

