2022 ARCA East and West series schedules announced

The ARCA Menards Series East and West schedules for the 2022 season have been announced, with 11 races on tap for the West and seven races set for the East.

ARCA East gets underway Feb. 15 at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. The East season will conclude with three straight combination races with the ARCA Menards Series national tour at Iowa Speedway, The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway.

ARCA West opens March 11 at Phoenix Raceway in a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series national tour. The Aug. 20 race at Evergreen Speedway is set to be the 1000th in West series history. The West season finale on Nov. 5 at Phoenix remains part of NASCAR Championship Weekend.

All dates are tentative and subject to change. Start times and broadcast information for all races will be announced at a later date.

ARCA East 2022 Schedule

Feb. 15 – New Smyrna Speedway (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.)

March 19 – Five Flags Speedway (Pensacola, Fla.)

April 29 – Dover (Del.) International Speedway

May 7 – Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway

June 11* – Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa)

Aug. 28* – The Milwaukee Mile (West Allis, Wis.)

Sept. 15* – Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway

* – Denotes combination race with ARCA Menards Series

ARCA West 2022 Schedule

March 11* – Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Ariz.)

March 26 – Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway

April 23 – Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, Calif.)

June 4 – Portland (Ore.) International Raceway

June 11 – Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

July 2 – Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway

Aug. 20 – Evergreen Speedway (Monroe, Wash.)

Sept. 3 – Portland (Ore.) International Raceway

Oct. 1 – All-American Speedway (Roseville, Calif.)

Oct. 14 – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 5 – Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Ariz.)

* – Denotes combination race with ARCA Menards Series