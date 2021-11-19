2022 ARCA East and West series schedules announced

The ARCA Menards Series East and West schedules for the 2022 season have been announced, with 11 races on tap for the West and seven races set for the East.
ARCA East gets underway Feb. 15 at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. The East season will conclude with three straight combination races with the ARCA Menards Series national tour at Iowa Speedway, The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway.
ARCA West opens March 11 at Phoenix Raceway in a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series national tour. The Aug. 20 race at Evergreen Speedway is set to be the 1000th in West series history. The West season finale on Nov. 5 at Phoenix remains part of NASCAR Championship Weekend.
All dates are tentative and subject to change. Start times and broadcast information for all races will be announced at a later date.
ARCA East 2022 Schedule
- Feb. 15 – New Smyrna Speedway (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.)
- March 19 – Five Flags Speedway (Pensacola, Fla.)
- April 29 – Dover (Del.) International Speedway
- May 7 – Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway
- June 11* – Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa)
- Aug. 28* – The Milwaukee Mile (West Allis, Wis.)
- Sept. 15* – Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway
* – Denotes combination race with ARCA Menards Series
ARCA West 2022 Schedule
- March 11* – Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Ariz.)
- March 26 – Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway
- April 23 – Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, Calif.)
- June 4 – Portland (Ore.) International Raceway
- June 11 – Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway
- July 2 – Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway
- Aug. 20 – Evergreen Speedway (Monroe, Wash.)
- Sept. 3 – Portland (Ore.) International Raceway
- Oct. 1 – All-American Speedway (Roseville, Calif.)
- Oct. 14 – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Nov. 5 – Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Ariz.)
* – Denotes combination race with ARCA Menards Series