Kyle Larson’s hometown set to celebrate his Cup title

Kyle Larson will return to his hometown of Elk Grove, California on Monday for a celebration of his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The event, held by the city and Sonoma Raceway, is free and open to all.

It will start at 2 p.m. local time in Elk Grove with a parade down Elk Grove Boulevard (starting near the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Florin Road), and then to Old Town Plaza, where Larson will be joined by local dignitaries and race fans.

Larson attended Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove. He previously received Elk Grove’s “Key to the City” honor during his Cup rookie season in 2014.

Before Monday’s celebration, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott are scheduled to compete this weekend in a USAC midget event in Placerville, California.