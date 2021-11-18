Joey Gase forming his own Xfinity Series team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Already a driver, Joey Gase is adding team ownership to his plate.

Gase announced Thursday the formation of his own Xfinity Series team, Joey Gase Racing.

According to a press release, the team plans to run full-time next season. Gase will drive its No. 35 entry for “most” of the Xfinity schedule and plans to continue driving part-time in the Cup Series as well.

The team currently has five cars, and has bought the remaining cars and equipment of the former H2 Motorsports from Shane Lee. Rick Bourgeois will serve as the team’s general manager.

“I am extremely excited to start a new chapter in my career and life,” Gase said in a statement. “To not only be a driver, but also a team owner, this is something I have been thinking about a lot the last few years.

“When I asked other team owners and mentors I expected to get a lot of push back saying not to, but to my surprise I got a lot of the opposite. I have learned a lot the past 10 years and have worked with a lot of great people from Jimmy Means, Bobby Dotter, Carl Long, Archie St. Hilaire and Rick Ware. They have all taught me a ton and have helped me every step of the way.

“It is not going to be easy by any means but I have a big support team behind me with my family and friends.”

This season, Gase made 16 Cup starts for Rick Ware Racing with a top finish of 20th in the Daytona 500.

He also made five Xfinity starts for RWR (one) and Means Motorsports (four) with a top finish of 15th in October at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gase has 249 Xfinity starts in his career. He ran full-time in the series from 2014-2019.