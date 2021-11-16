GMS Racing announces crew chief for Ty Dillon

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

As it prepares for its first NASCAR Cup season, GMS Racing announced Tuesday that former Chip Ganassi Racing engineer Jerame Donley will be crew chief for Ty Dillon and the team’s No. 94 Chevrolet.

Donley most recently served as an engineer for CGR’s No. 42 team. CGR exited NASCAR at the conclusion of this season, its operations having been purchased by Trackhouse Racing.

Donley and Dillon officially begin their partnership Wednesday and Thursday during the two-day NASCAR Next Gen test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Donley’s resume includes stints at Hendrick Motorsports on the set-up plate and as an underneath mechanic for drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. Donley contributed to Johnson and the No. 48 team’s Cup championships in 2009 and 2010.

Donley also carries a driver’s background, having grown up racing in go-karts, Bandoleros and late models. His father, Craig, spotted for Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon was announced as driver of the No. 94 on Oct. 10. He ran full-time in the Cup Series from 2017-20, but after the shutdown of Germain Racing at the end of 2020, he made select starts across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series this season.