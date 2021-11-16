CONCORD, N.C. – Roush Fenway Racing will be known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, the team announced Tuesday, the first evidence of Brad Keselowski‘s impact on the team after joining as driver/owner.

The team will go by RFK Racing.

“We’re excited to get racing and prove our worth on the racetrack,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski officially began work with the team on Nov. 9, two days after his final Cup race with Team Penske.

“Stay tuned, there’s still life in the beast,” car owner Jack Roush said in the closing of his opening remarks.

The team did not announce any additional sponsors for 2022 on Tuesday. Steve Newmark, team president, said that Keselowski did not bring any sponsors with him.

Roush Fenway Racing last won a Cup race in July 2017. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored that victory, his second of the season. Both Roush drivers this season, Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher, failed to make the playoffs. Keselowski takes over the No. 6 car that Newman drove.

Roush Racing debuted in 1988, started by Jack Roush. The 79-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer sold half the organization in 2007 to Fenway Sports Group, which operates the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, and is owned by John Henry. The Cup team has been known as Roush Fenway Racing since the deal was completed.

“That passion that started this team is the DNA that will live on to me forever and that we aim to have,” Keselowski said. “So, it’s with that DNA that we’re reinvigorating and trying to find that next step and making the commitment to the future because we believe – and I believe in the future of NASCAR – and so there’s a heavy emphasis on where we’re going.”

Keselowski will have Matt McCall as his crew chief. McCall had been at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Keselowski owned a Truck Series team from 2008-17, serving as the starting point in the NASCAR ladder for young drivers in the Ford chain. Among those who drove for Keselowski were Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

He owns Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, a state-of-the-art 3D printing company. The company is housed in the 70,000-square foot building that once was home to Keselowski’s Truck team. That company helped provide the foundation for Keselowski to leave Team Penske after this season for this opportunity.