Xfinity: Josh Williams will not return to DGM Racing in 2022

NASCAR Xfinity Series team DGM Racing announced Monday that Josh Williams, who’s driven its No. 92 entry for the past two seasons, will not return to the team in 2022.

Williams ran partial schedules for the organization in 2017 and 2018 before going full-time in 2019.

This season, Williams finished 18th in Xfinity Series points. His best finish was 10th in June at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

After five years of racing, laughing and making memories, @Josh6williams will not be returning to DGM Racing in 2022. Although we are sad to see him go, we couldn’t be more excited to see what he will accomplish and achieve. #DGMFamily | #EndOfAnEra | #SillySeason pic.twitter.com/qecx5pIuBN — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) November 15, 2021

His best finish with the organization in 125 starts was a sixth-place finish in October 2020 at Kansas Speedway. That race was an emotional one for Williams, who was mourning the loss of a friend and employee that had passed away just one day before.

Along with his on-track exploits, Williams has become known for visiting patients at children’s hospitals across the country in recent years.

During the 2021 season finale weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Williams was unable to visit Phoenix Children’s Hospital due to COVID-19 protocols. Instead, Williams took some patients for a virtual tour around the garage.

What it's all about.@NASCAR_Xfinity Series driver @Josh6williams couldn't visit @PhxChildrens due to COVID protocols, so he brought the kids around the garage for a virtual tour. (Via @devonhenry77 / @Sports360AZ ) pic.twitter.com/R7e13yKjjA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 6, 2021

As for DGM Racing, the organization says it plans to field at least two cars in 2022. A full driver lineup will be announced at a later date.

This season, DGM fielded full-time entries for drivers Williams (No. 92) and Alex Labbe (No. 36). A third entry, the No. 90, also ran the majority of races with a rotating driver roster.