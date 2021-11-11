Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, the last two NASCAR Cup Series champions, will both compete Nov. 18-20 in the USAC National Midget Championship Hangtown 100 at Placerville (Calif.) Speedway.

Elliott will drive a Kyle Larson Racing-owned entry at Placerville.

“It’s truly an exciting thing for everyone involved to have Chase Elliott compete at the Hangtown 100,” track promoter Scott Russell said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Chase has decided to run the event along with his teammate Kyle Larson.

“Having the last two NASCAR Cup Series champions in action at the Hangtown 100 is unprecedented. We hope everyone has their tickets and will come enjoy three nights of spectacular USAC National Midget racing with us.”

A total purse of $150,000 plus contingencies will be up for grabs during the three-day event.

Not long after that, Larson and Elliott will race again in a two-day event Nov. 23-24 at Merced (Calif.) Speedway.

Larson will compete at Merced in both the USAC National Midget Championship race and the Merced Winged 360 sprint car race. Elliott will run the latter race in his sprint car debut.

Following his 2020 Cup title victory, Elliott has expanded his racing horizons. This year, he has competed in multiple dirt track events, including the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals, and made his sports car debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

As for the newly-crowned Cup champion Larson, he’ll look to add more dirt wins in a historic season that has already included his second straight Chili Bowl win, plus triumphs in the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals.