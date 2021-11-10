Bob Jenkins named 2021 Squier-Hall Award recipient

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Legendary motorsports broadcaster Bob Jenkins, who passed away in August after a battle with brain cancer, has been named recipient of the 2021 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Jenkins will be honored during the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony on Jan. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will also be featured in an exhibit at the Hall of Fame.

“The voice of Bob Jenkins is synonymous with the many great NASCAR moments he called over two decades,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a release. “The broadcast team of Jenkins, Ned Jarrett and Benny Parsons is one of the most memorable in NASCAR history.

“It is fitting to see Bob honored in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.”

Along with serving as lead NASCAR announcer for ESPN and ABC Sports from 1981-2000, Jenkins was a longtime voice of IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500 on both radio and television during his career. He was the voice of NBCSN’s IndyCar coverage from 2009-2012.

Jenkins is the 10th recipient of the Squier-Hall Award, which was created in 2012 and is named for fellow broadcasters Ken Squier and Barney Hall.

He was one of eight nominees voted upon by a panel of NASCAR and NASCAR Hall of Fame executives, journalists, public relations representatives and former drivers.