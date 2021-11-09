Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s penalty report from Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway confirms that Kyle Busch‘s crew chief, Ben Beshore, is suspended for February’s Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Along with the suspension, Beshore has been fined $20,000.

Busch’s car was found with two lug nuts not secure during post-race inspection Sunday.

Earlier in this year’s playoffs, Beshore was suspended and fined for the same violation coming out of the Charlotte Roval weekend. Race engineer Seth Chavka was Busch’s interim crew chief for the next race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Five additional Cup crew chiefs have been fined $10,000 for their respective cars having one lug nut not secure during post-race inspection.

Among this group are three of the Championship 4 crew chiefs: Cliff Daniels, who guided Kyle Larson to the race win and the title; Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin; and James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. The others are Jeremy Bullins of Team Penske and Jonathan Hassler of Wood Brothers Racing.

XFINITY SERIES

Crew chiefs fined $5,000 each for their respective cars having one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection Saturday:

Alex Yontz (No. 11 – Kaulig Racing)

Chris Gayle (No. 54 – Joe Gibbs Racing)

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Crew chiefs fined $2,500 each for their respective trucks having one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection Friday: