Voting for Most Popular Driver award opens Tuesday

The National Motorsports Press Association has announced that voting for the 2021 NMPA Most Popular Driver Award opens Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can vote for a single driver once daily at NASCAR.com/MostPopularDriver or on the NASCAR Mobile App. All votes shared by fans on Facebook and/or Twitter count double.

Voting closes Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. ET. The winner will be announced during the Dec. 2 NASCAR Cup Series Awards. NBCSN will carry coverage of the event.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott has been voted Most Popular Driver for the past three seasons.

To be eligible for the award, drivers must have declared for Cup Series points and be within the top 32 of the Cup points standings by the start of voting.