Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway to win his first Cup championship.

Larson was the top finisher among the Championship 4 drivers. He beat out Martin Truex Jr. in second, Denny Hamlin in third, and Chase Elliott in fifth.

Ryan Blaney led the non-Championship drivers with a fourth-place finish.

As the Championship 4, Larson, Truex, Hamlin and Elliott finish the year first, second, third and fourth in points respectively.

By a seven-point margin, Kevin Harvick finished fifth in points over Brad Keselowski.