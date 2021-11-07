Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway to win his first Cup championship.
RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Phoenix
Larson was the top finisher among the Championship 4 drivers. He beat out Martin Truex Jr. in second, Denny Hamlin in third, and Chase Elliott in fifth.
Ryan Blaney led the non-Championship drivers with a fourth-place finish.
POINTS REPORT
DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Phoenix
As the Championship 4, Larson, Truex, Hamlin and Elliott finish the year first, second, third and fourth in points respectively.
By a seven-point margin, Kevin Harvick finished fifth in points over Brad Keselowski.