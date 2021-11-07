Cup Series championship at Phoenix – Race results, driver points

By Chris EstradaNov 7, 2021, 7:32 PM EST
Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway to win his first Cup championship.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Phoenix

Larson was the top finisher among the Championship 4 drivers. He beat out Martin Truex Jr. in second, Denny Hamlin in third, and Chase Elliott in fifth.

Ryan Blaney led the non-Championship drivers with a fourth-place finish.

POINTS REPORT

DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Phoenix

As the Championship 4, Larson, Truex, Hamlin and Elliott finish the year first, second, third and fourth in points respectively.

By a seven-point margin, Kevin Harvick finished fifth in points over Brad Keselowski.

