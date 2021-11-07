Phoenix Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Daniel Hemric won his first NASCAR race to claim the Xfinity Series championship Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway.

Hemric bounced off Austin Cindric‘s car to nip Cindric at the line for the win and the title. Cindric, seeking his second consecutive series title, finished second.

Harrison Burton placed third. Riley Herbst was fourth. Justin Haley completed the top five.l Title contender Noah Gragson was 12th. Title contender AJ Allmendinger was 14th.

RESULTS: Phoenix Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Daniel Hemric won the championship by finishing highest among the four title drivers. Austin Cindric finished second in the points, followed by Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

POINTS: Driver points after Phoenix Xfinity race