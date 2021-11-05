Todd Gilliland leads Truck practice at Phoenix

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Todd Gilliland posted the fastest lap in Friday morning’s Camping World Truck Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.

Gilliland led the way with a lap of 135.844 mph. He was followed by Sheldon Creed (135.176 mph), Tyler Ankrum (135.054), Chandler Smith (134.917) and championship contender Ben Rhodes (134.529).

Among the other three championship contenders, John Hunter Nemechek was ninth at 134.363 mph, Zane Smith was 12th at 134.088 mph, and Matt Crafton was 18th at 132.836 mph.

The championship race is Friday night.

Phoenix Truck practice results