StarCom Racing says ‘goodbye to our … fans’

AVONDALE, Ariz. – StarCom Racing announced Friday morning that its charter will have a new owner after Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The team stated on social media: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our StarCom Racing fans. After the championship this weekend, out #00 charter will take new ownership. Thank you so much to all our fans for the fun memories and loyal support over the years.”

The team’s first full-time season was 2018 with Landon Cassill as the driver. He drove for the team in 2019 before Quin Houff joined the team in 2020.

The team did not say who will take over ownership of the charter for the 2022 season. Spire Motorsports is expected to be the owner of that charter.