John Hunter Nemechek fastest in Xfinity practice at Phoenix

John Hunter Nemechek posted a fast lap of 130.388 miles per hour in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to lead Friday’s Xfinity Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.

Nemechek, who drove the No. 54 to a win at Texas Motor Speedway in his most recent Xfinity start, is on double duty this weekend at Phoenix. He’s also racing for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship Friday night with Kyle Busch Motorsports (he qualified 16th for that title race).

All of the Xfinity Series Championship 4 drivers were right behind Nemechek on the time sheets in practice.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric was second-fastest (130.284 mph). Daniel Hemric was third-fastest (129.828 mph). Noah Gragson was fourth-fastest (129.385 mph). AJ Allmendinger was seventh-fastest (129.065 mph).

Hemric and his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team were able to practice after their race car arrived at the track less than an hour before the session began.

A mechanical issue affected the team’s regular hauler on its way to Phoenix. The team had a smaller hauler meet it and transport the race car to the track.

The session had one red flag period for J.J. Yeley, who got into the Turn 1 wall with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Qualifying is set for Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET (NBC Sports App and TrackPass). That will set the field for the race later that night at 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN).