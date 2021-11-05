Daniel Hemric’s car late to Phoenix because of hauler issue

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Xfinity championship contender Daniel Hemric was without his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on Friday morning because of an issue with the team’s hauler.

Hemric will race reigning series champion Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson for the series title Saturday at Phoenix Raceway (8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

A spokesperson for Joe Gibbs Racing told NBC Sports on Friday that the team’s hauler, which had Hemric’s car, had a mechanical issue on the way to Phoenix. The hauler is expected to arrive at the track Friday night.

The team had a smaller trailer meet the hauler and transport the car to the track. The trailer is expected to get Hemric’s car to the track between 5-5:30 p.m. ET Friday. The car arrived shortly before 5:30 p.m. ET. Xfinity practice is scheduled from 6:05-6:55 p.m. ET Friday. A team spokesperson said the Xfinity team will use the team’s ARCA hauler and equipment today.