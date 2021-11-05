Truck Series championship at Phoenix – Race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chandler Smith won Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Ben Rhodes finished third, best among the Championship 4 drivers, to claim his first Truck Series title. Rhodes beat out Zane Smith (finished fifth), John Hunter Nemechek (finished seventh) and Matt Crafton (finished 12th).

Stewart Friesen finished runner-up behind Chandler Smith.

Sheldon Creed, the 2020 Truck Series champion, finished fourth after leading 106 of 150 laps.

POINTS REPORT

Rhodes won the title by two points over Zane Smith, four points over Nemechek, and nine points over Crafton. All Championship 4 drivers had their points reset to a base of 4,000 prior to Friday’s race.

