Phoenix Truck qualifying: Chandler Smith wins pole

Chandler Smith won the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

On the final qualifying run of the session, Chandler Smith posted a fast lap of 136.576 miles per hour in the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

That effort ousted GMS Racing’s Sheldon Creed from the top spot (135.303 mph). Friday night’s race is Creed’s last for GMS before he moves on to the Xfinity Series next year for Richard Childress Racing.

Regular season champion John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith are the Championship 4 drivers competing for the Truck title Friday night at Phoenix.

Rhodes (134.660 mph) and Crafton (133.934 mph) qualified fourth and fifth, respectively. Crafton is seeking his fourth Truck crown.

Zane Smith, who won last week at Martinsville to reach the title race, qualified 13th (133.008 mph). Rounding out the Championship 4 was Nemechek, who qualified 16th (132.905 mph).

Green flag for Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 is at 8:09 p.m. ET. Coverage will be on FS1.