Myatt Snider will move to Jordan Anderson Racing in a full-time ride for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, driving the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

The team announced the move Wednesday for Snider, who made the playoffs with Richard Childress Racing this season after scoring his first Xfinity victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’m so excited to join Jordan and everyone on the No. 31 team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Snider said in a release. “Jordan has had a lot of success in a short amount of time building this team. In sitting down with him, I really liked the vision of where he wants to take the team as a whole. You add in Jordan’s partnership with John Bommarito, and all the pieces are here to build something special for the future. I’m proud to call myself a part of this team, it feels like perfect timing.”

Snider also will bring longtime sponsor TaxSlayer to Jordan Anderson Racing.

“On behalf of everyone at TaxSlayer, I am thrilled to announce our continued support of Myatt Snider for the 2022 NXS season,” TaxSlayer director of strategic partnerships Josh Gaudin said in a release. “We’re excited to join Myatt again following his first win as we race together into the 2022 tax season.”

Said team president Jordan Anderson: “Our entire organization is incredibly proud to be partnering with Myatt and TaxSlayer for the 2022 season. The internal compass and values that were behind starting this team in 2018 align with the like-mindedness of everyone involved and I’m confident that will guide us to on-and-off track success as we all work together towards excellence. I’m grateful that Myatt, TaxSlayer, and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together.”

Jordan Anderson Racing will be fielding Chevys built by Richard Childress Racing and engines supplied by ECR.