NASCAR announces start times, network info for 2022 races

NBC will air nine Cup races in 2022, including the final six playoff races.

NASCAR announced start times and network info for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

NBC and USA Network will air Cup and Xfinity races in the second half of the season. Fox Sports and FS1 will air Cup and Xfinity races in the first half of the 2022 season.

Nineteen Cup races will air on Fox and NBC. This marks the first time since 2009 that more Cup races will air on broadcast than cable.

USA Network takes over for NBCSN, which will conclude programming Dec. 31. USA Network is in millions more homes than NBCSN and boasts a younger and more diverse audience. It is one of the most widely distributed cable networks.

NBC and USA Network will air 39 races (20 Cup and 19 Xfinity) in 2022. The NBC/USA portion of the season begins June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway. That race will begin at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC will air Cup races at Nashville (June 26), the Indianapolis road course (July 31), the regular-season finale at Daytona (Aug. 27), along with playoff races at Talladega (Oct. 2), Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9), Las Vegas (Oct. 16), Homestead-Miami (Oct. 23), Martinsville (Oct. 30) and the season finale at Phoenix (Nov. 6). USA will air 11 Cup races.

The nine Cup races on NBC are one more than the network is airing this season.

“Our 2022 NASCAR schedule marks in increase in Cup Series races on NBC and the first season for USA Network as our cable home of NASCAR,” said Justin Byczek, SVP Programming and Rights Management, NBC Sports. “We’re thrilled to open our Cup Series schedule in Nashville and build momentum to the Championship with six straight Playoff races on NBC. USA Network will be a destination for NASCAR fans with more than 25 races – including 11 exclusive weekends for the Cup and Xfinity Series – as part of its 1,500-plus hours of sports programming in 2022.”

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Sunday, February 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, February 17 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 20 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 27 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 13 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 20 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 27 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 3 Richmond FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 9 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 24 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 1 Dover FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 8 Darlington FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 15 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Texas) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 29 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 12 Sonoma FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 3 Road America USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 10 Atlanta USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 24 Pocono USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

Races in bold are playoff races

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Radio Saturday, February 19 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 26 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 12 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 26 COTA FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 2 Richmond FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 8 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 23 Talladega FOX 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 30 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 7 Darlington FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 21 Texas FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 28 Charlotte FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 4 Portland FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 2 Road America USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 9 Atlanta USA 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 23 Pocono USA 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 6 Michigan USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 26 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 3 Darlington USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 10 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 1 Talladega USA 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami USA 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 5 Phoenix USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

Races in bold are playoff races

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Radio Friday, February 18 Daytona FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 4 Las Vegas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FS1 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 26 COTA FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, April 7 Martinsville FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 16 Bristol Dirt FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 6 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 14 Kansas FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 20 Texas FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 11 Sonoma FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 18 Knoxville FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 9 Mid-Ohio FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 23 Pocono FS1 Noon MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 29 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 13 Richmond FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 9 Kansas FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 15 Bristol FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 1 Talladega FS1 12:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 4 Phoenix FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM