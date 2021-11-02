Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Matt McCall will join Roush Fenway Racing and become crew chief for Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 team next season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic first reported the news Tuesday, ahead of RFR’s announcement.

McCall completes a seven-year run as crew chief of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 team in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday marks the final race for Ganassi’s NASCAR operation, which has been purchased by Trackhouse.

Working with drivers Jamie McMurray (2015-2018) and past Cup Series champion Kurt Busch (2019-2021), McCall led the No. 1 team to six Cup playoff appearances. The lone blemish came in 2018, when McMurray failed to make the postseason.

McCall has three wins as a Cup crew chief, all with Kurt Busch. Their most recent win together came in July at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As for Keselowski, Sunday marks his final race with Team Penske before joining Roush, where he will take on a driver/owner role.

He was eliminated from playoff contention after last week’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.