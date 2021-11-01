Phoenix entry lists: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Preliminary entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR championship races at Phoenix Raceway.

Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series each will have practice and qualifying before they race for the final time this season.

Cup: NASCAR Cup Series Championship (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will race for the championship.

Phoenix Cup entry list

Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-two cars entered. Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric will race for the championship.

Phoenix Xfinity entry list

Truck: Lucas Oil 150 (8 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Forty-one trucks are entered. John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith will race for the championship.

Phoenix Truck entry list