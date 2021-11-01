Kyle Busch required to do sensitivity training before 2022 season

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR announced Monday that Kyle Busch will be required to complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season as a result of language he used during a post-race interview Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch uttered the R-word during a response to a reporter’s question about an incident with Brad Keselowski. NASCAR cited the language as a violation of its conduct guidelines. Busch apologized on social media Sunday night.

This is the same response NASCAR issued when Hailie Deegan said the same word online in January. She was required to complete sensitivity training before the start of this season.

There are no other penalties to Busch on this matter.