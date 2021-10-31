Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martinsville Cup results, points: Alex Bowman scored his fourth NASCAR victory of the season Sunday, taking the lead after spinning Denny Hamlin from first with less than 10 laps remaining at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin, who had started from the rear because of multiple prerace inspection failures, finished 24th in his No. 11 Toyota but still advanced to the Championship 4 round at Phoenix Raceway.

It’s the sixth career victory for Bowman, who is now tied for second with Martin Truex Jr. on the victory total list this season. It had been 16 races since the No. 48 Chevrolet driver’s most recent victory (at Pocono Raceway in June).

Other championship contenders at Phoenix: Kyle Larson (who already had clinched a spot by virtue of winning at Texas and Kansas), Chase Elliott (who won both stages and placed 16th Sunday) and Martin Truex Jr., who claimed the final title-round berth with a fourth despite smacking the wall late in the race with his No. 19 Toyota.

Kyle Busch finished 0.472 seconds behind Bowman in second, missing a spot in the Nov. 7 championship race by three points.

Among other playoff drivers racing to advance to Phoenix: Brad Keselowski finished third, Joey Logano 10th and Ryan Blaney 11th. Larson finished 14th after starting first and leading 77 laps.

Other top 10 finishers: Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones and Chris Buescher.

Elliott led a race-high 289 of 501 laps.

POINTS REPORT

Larson, Elliott, Hamlin and Truex will race for the 2021 Cup Series championship in the season finale at Phoenix.

The other 12 playoff drivers are still jockeying for positions 5-16 in the final standings.