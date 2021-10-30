Martinsville Truck race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Zane Smith raced his way to the title event by winning Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith entered the day last among the eight playoff drivers.

Austin Hill, who will move to the Xfinity Series next season, finished second. Tanner Gray placed third. Chandler Smith was fourth. Matt Crafton placed fifth.

Results: Martisnville Truck race results

POINTS REPORT

Martinsville winner Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and John Hunter Nemechek will race for the Truck title Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. Rhodes and Crafton are with ThorSport Racing, Nemechek drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Smith races with GMS Racing.