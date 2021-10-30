Martinsville Xfinity results, driver points

By Dustin LongOct 30, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Noah Gragson won Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway to clinch a spot in the Nov. 6 title race.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric was second. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier.

Results: Martinsville Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Noah Gragson, reigning series champion Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric all advanced to the Championship 4 race next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Reseeded driver points after Martinsville Xfinity race

Driver points after Martinsville Xfinity race

