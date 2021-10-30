Martinsville Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Noah Gragson won Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway to clinch a spot in the Nov. 6 title race.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric was second. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier.

Results: Martinsville Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Noah Gragson, reigning series champion Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric all advanced to the Championship 4 race next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Reseeded driver points after Martinsville Xfinity race

Driver points after Martinsville Xfinity race