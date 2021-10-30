Martinsville Xfinity results, driver points

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Noah Gragson won Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway to clinch a spot in the Nov. 6 title race.
Reigning series champion Austin Cindric was second. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier.
Noah Gragson, reigning series champion Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric all advanced to the Championship 4 race next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
