Sunday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be finalized in Sunday’s Round of 8 playoff elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday’s coverage from Martinsville on NBC will also simulcast on Peacock Premium. Fans can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month at PeacockTV.com.

Kyle Larson, who has won three consecutive races, is the lone playoff driver locked into the Nov. 7 title finale at Phoenix Raceway. The seven other playoff drivers will compete for the remaining three spots.

Larson will start on pole Sunday. Hendrick Motorsports teammate and playoff driver Chase Elliott will join him on the front row.

Details for Sunday’s Martinsville Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:03 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 1:20 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Pastor Joe Maye of Rise Church (Winston-Salem, N.C.) at 1:55 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the North Carolina State University Marching Band at 1:56 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) on the .526-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 130. Stage 2 ends at Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBC coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m., leading into race coverage … The NASCAR America Post-Race Show follows on NBCSN at 6 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock Premium

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 63 degrees, and dry conditions around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

LAST TIME OUT: Martin Truex Jr. passed Denny Hamlin with 16 laps to go and went on to win at Martinsville in April. It was Truex’s third win in his last four races at Martinsville.

