Austin Hill moving up to Xfinity Series with RCR in 2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Austin Hill will drive full-time next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, the organization announced Friday.

Hill will drive a second full-time Xfinity entry for RCR next season alongside reigning Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed.

“To say it’s an honor to drive for Richard Childress Racing is an understatement,” said Hill in a team release. “I’ve been working hard for an opportunity like this since I was a young kid. I really admire RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, and I am looking forward to having the chance to add my name to the impressive list of drivers who have won under the RCR banner.”

Hill has competed full-time in Trucks since the 2018 season. He is completing his third and final season with Hattori Racing Enterprises, where he’s made the Truck playoffs in all three campaigns and won the 2020 Truck regular season championship.

He has also kept a partial Xfinity schedule with Hattori during that span as well (one start in 2019, nine in 2020, five in 2021).

“Austin Hill has established himself as a very competitive racer within the NASCAR Truck Series and we know that he is ready for a fulltime opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “Austin is a talented young driver and I feel confident that he will help contribute to wins at RCR.”