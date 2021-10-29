Saturday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

All four spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 will be decided in Saturday’s Round of 8 playoff elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
Entering Saturday, reigning series champion Austin Cindric (+47 above the cutline), AJ Allmendinger (+47), Justin Allgaier (+9) and Daniel Hemric (+7) hold those four spots in the Nov. 6 title race at Phoenix Raceway.
Justin Haley (-7), Noah Gragson (-24), Brandon Jones (-40), and Harrison Burton (-51) are below the cutline.
Cindric will start on the pole. Ty Gibbs, last week’s winner at Kansas, will join him on the front row.
Details for Saturday’s Martinsville Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Tony Ranallo, executive vice president of race sponsor Dead On Tools, will give the command to start engines at 6:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:17 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 5:25 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 5:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Rev. Elizabeth Foss of First United Methodist Church (Martinsville, Va.) at 6 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the United States Air Force Brass Quintet at 6:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the .526-mile short track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 5:30 p.m., leading into race coverage … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: NBCSN
FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 57 degrees, and a 11% chance of rain around the start of the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup
LAST TIME OUT: In April at Martinsville, Josh Berry earned his first career Xfinity Series win in a 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports.