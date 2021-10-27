Stewart-Haas Racing adds sponsor for Kevin Harvick for 2022

Gearwrench will serve as a primary sponsor of Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 car for five races in 2022, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday night.

Gearwrench will serve as an associate sponsor for the races it is not a primary sponsor. The company also will be the official tool partner of Stewart-Haas Racing and get naming rights to the main assembly area of SHR’s 140,000-square foot headquarters, which will be known as the Gearwrench Garage.

“This partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing provides Gearwrench with a 360-degree activation plan that allows us to authentically highlight our tools and all that they’re capable of,” said Janet Bolin, Brand Manager, Sports Partnerships, Gearwrench, in a statement. “Kevin Harvick has proven to be a top performer in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than two decades, and SHR is a team built by racers, for racers. It’s a hands-on organization, and that’s why it’s a great fit for the premier hand tool brand.”