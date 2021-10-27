Martinsville Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Reigning Xfinity champion Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

He will be joined on the front row by Ty Gibbs, who won last week’s race at Kansas. The second row features Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger (third) and Justin Haley (fourth). Justin Allgaier starts fifth.

This is the final race in the Round of 8. The four drivers who will race for the Xfinity title Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway will be determined Saturday.

In the Camping World Truck Series, John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole and have Todd Gilliland next to him on the front row. The second row has Ben Rhodes and Sheldon Creed. Matt Crafton starts fifth.

The Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup and Truck starting lineup are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway

Race time: 6 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 57 degrees and an 24% chance of rain at the start.

Length: 250 laps (131.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 60. Stage 2 ends Lap 120.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Martinsville Speedway (500 laps, 263 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Saturday at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway

Race time: 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls a high of 57 degrees and a 36% chance of showers at the start.

Length: 200 laps (105.2 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 50. Stage 2 ends Lap 100.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Martinsville Truck Series starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Martinsville Speedway (500 laps, 263 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN