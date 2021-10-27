Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson to start on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson, coming off his victory last weekend at Kansas, will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Larson will be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Denny Hamlin starts third and has Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. beside him in fourth. Joey Logano starts fifth and has Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski next to him in sixth. Kyle Busch starts seventh. Ryan Blaney is eighth.

Martinsville marks the last race in the Round of 8. Larson already has clinched a spot in the Nov. 7 championship race at Phoenix. Sunday’s race at Martinsville will determine the other three drivers to race Larson for the championship.

The Martinsville Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Race time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 63 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 500 laps (263 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 130. Stage 2 ends Lap 260.

TV coverage: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 6 ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Saturday at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1