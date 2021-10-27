Kyle Busch to compete in Nitro Rallycross Phoenix round

One week after the NASCAR Cup Series season ends at Phoenix Raceway, Kyle Busch will be back in the Valley of the Sun to race something much different.

The two-time Cup champion was confirmed Wednesday to join the field for the Nov. 13-14 Nitro Rallycross event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

The event will stream live and free on Peacock in the United States.

Launched in 2018 by action sports legend Travis Pastrana and his Nitro Circus production, Nitro RX features races with turbo-charged, 600 horsepower vehicles on multi-surface courses that include jumps, berms, and banked turns.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a true racer and I’ve always prided myself in the ability to get behind the wheel of any type of vehicle at any type of track and be competitive,” Busch said in a release. “So, I’m pumped for the opportunity to go wheel-to-wheel with some of the best rallycross drivers from around the world in Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass.

“Travis has put a lot of time and effort into developing challenging courses and recruiting talented drivers to compete alongside him in this series. I’m appreciative of the invite to be a part of it and I’m excited to get out there and see how I stack up against the competition.”

Nitro RX is in its first season as a full-fledged championship series. Wild Horse Pass will host the third of five event weekends for 2021. Upcoming stops include Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway in November and North Florida’s The FIRM in December.

In addition to Busch, the Phoenix round will also include Pastrana, a former NASCAR Xfinity Series full-timer, and Scott Speed, a former NASCAR Cup Series full-timer, in the field.

Another notable in the field is Tanner Faust, who’s won in numerous rallycross competitions around the world, including at the X Games.

“I’m so stoked to get the word out that Kyle is going to compete in Nitro Rallycross,” Pastrana said in the same release. “From day one, this series was made by drivers for drivers in order to create a totally new type of motorsport – one that was challenging to race while at the same time thrilling for fans to watch.

“Having a champion of Kyle’s caliber get in the ring raises the game even more and introduces a new audience to Nitro RX. Once we get out on the track though, I know that both of us will have our eyes on that trophy.”