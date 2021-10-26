NASCAR on NBC analyst and third-generation racer Kyle Petty has announced a release date for his memoir.

“Swerve or Die: Life At My Speed In The First Family of NASCAR Racing” will go on sale Aug. 9, 2022.

Co-written with Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist Ellis Henican, the book will be published by St. Martin’s Press. It is now available for pre-order.

The book promises never-before-seen photos from the Petty family’s personal collection and, per its official overview, “a real insider’s account of exactly how stock car racing got to be so controversial and how its Southern-bred worldview is shaking American life yet again.”

The full overview can be seen below: