NASCAR playoff clinching scenarios for Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series all host Round of 8 playoff elimination races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

These races will finalize the Championship 4 drivers that will compete for series titles during the season finale weekend Nov. 5-7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Here’s a look at the clinching scenarios for all three series entering Martinsville.

NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson has already clinched a Championship 4 berth with his win Oct. 17 at Texas Motor Speedway. He also won last week at Kansas Speedway.

As a result, three remaining Championship 4 spots will be decided in Sunday’s Cup race (2 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock Premium).

The other seven playoff drivers – Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano – can clinch a Championship 4 berth with a win.

At least two playoff drivers will clinch a Championship 4 berth on points.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin or Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 20 points, 22 points if Kyle Busch wins

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 23 points, 24 points if Kyle Busch wins

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 54 points

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 55 points, would need help if Kyle Busch wins

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 55 points, would need help if Kyle Busch wins

Brad Keselowski: Could only clinch with help

Joey Logano: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Ryan Blaney or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings.

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 22 points

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 25 points

Kyle Busch: Could only clinch with help

Ryan Blaney: Could only clinch with help

Martin Truex Jr.: Could only clinch with help

Brad Keselowski: Could only clinch with help

NASCAR Xfinity Series

With non-playoff drivers winning the first two races in the Round of 8, all four Championship 4 spots will be decided in Saturday night’s Xfinity race (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The eight remaining playoff drivers – Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton – can clinch a Championship 4 berth with a win.

At least three playoff drivers will clinch a Championship 4 berth on points.

Can clinch via points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fifth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier or Daniel Hemric.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 9 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 9 points

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with 47 points

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 49 points

Justin Haley: Could only clinch with help

Noah Gragson: Could only clinch with help

Brandon Jones: Could only clinch with help

Harrison Burton: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Justin Haley or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 15 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 15 points

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with 53 points

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 55 points

Justin Haley: Could only clinch with help

Noah Gragson: Could only clinch with help

Brandon Jones: Could only clinch with help

Harrison Burton: Could only clinch with help

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

With non-playoff drivers winning the first two races in the Round of 8, all four Championship 4 spots will be decided in Saturday afternoon’s Truck race (1 p.m. ET, FS1).

The eight remaining playoff drivers – John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith – can clinch a Championship 4 berth with a win.

At least three playoff drivers will clinch a Championship 4 berth on points.

Can clinch via points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fifth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton or Sheldon Creed.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 20 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 21 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 46 points

Sheldon Creed: Would clinch with 51 points

Stewart Friesen: Could only clinch with help

Chandler Smith: Could only clinch with help

Carson Hocevar: Could only clinch with help

Zane Smith: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Stewart Friesen or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.