Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Kansas Speedway confirmed a one-race suspension and $20,000 fine for Cup Series crew chief Adam Stevens.

Stevens, who leads the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Christopher Bell, was penalized after Bell’s car was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure in Sunday’s post-race inspection.

Two other Cup crew chiefs, John Klausmeier (No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing – Chase Briscoe) and Paul Wolfe (No. 22 Team Penske – Joey Logano), were each fined $10,000. Briscoe and Logano’s cars were found with a single lug nut not safe and secure post-race.

In the Xfinity Series, four-race suspensions were handed down to Our Motorsports crew chief Kenneth Roettger, car chief Robert Anderson and crew member Drew Beason after their No. 23 entry (driven by Patrick Emerling) lost ballast during Saturday’s race.

Two other Xfinity crew chiefs, Jason Trinchere (No. 16 Kaulig Racing – AJ Allmendinger) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing – Brandon Jones), were each fined $5,000. Allmendinger and Jones’ cars were found with a single lug nut not safe and secure post-race.