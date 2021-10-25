Martinsville entry lists: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Preliminary entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR playoff races at Martinsville Speedway.

This weekend marks the final race in the Round of 8 for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. The Championship 4 drivers in each series will be set this weekend.

Cup: Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are on the entry list.

Martinsville Cup entry list

Xfinity: Dead on Tools 250 (6 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Ty Gibbs is back in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing after winning last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway for his fourth victory of the year.

Natalie Decker will make her fifth series start of the season, driving the No. 23 for Our Motorsports.

Colin Garrett will make his fifth series start of the season, driving the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing. Martinsville is his home track.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing. Berry won at Martinsville earlier this year while driving for JR Motorsports.

Martinsville Xfinity entry list

Camping World Trucks: United Rentals 200 (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for this race.

Sage Karam makes his Truck Series debut in the No. 3 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Martinsville Truck entry list