Kansas Cup race results, driver points

Kyle Larson earned his series-high ninth win of the season in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Larson led a race-high 130 laps Sunday. He has now led 2,397 laps this season, the most in a single Cup campaign since Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon led 2,610 laps in 1995.

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott finished second to give Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish.

Kevin Harvick finished third. Kurt Busch finished fourth. 2021 regular season champion Denny Hamlin completed the top five finishers.

Larson remains the only one of the eight remaining playoff drivers to clinch a berth in the Championship 4. He advanced with his win last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – Round of 8

1. Kyle Larson – Advanced (Won Texas and Kansas)

2. Chase Elliott – 4,107 points (+34 above cutline to advance)

3. Denny Hamlin – 4,105 points (+32)

4. Kyle Busch – 4,074 points (+1)

5. Ryan Blaney – 4,073 points (-1)

6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4,071 points (-3)

7. Brad Keselowski – 4,068 points (-6)

8. Joey Logano – 4,048 points (-26 points)