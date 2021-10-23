Kansas Xfinity race results, driver points

By Dustin LongOct 23, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Ty Gibbs collected his fourth Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric finished second. He was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Ryan Sieg.

Results: Kansas Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

No driver has secured a spot in the Nov. 6 championship race after two races in the Round of 8. The round ends next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger are each 47 points above the cutline. Justin Allgaier is nine points above the cutline. Daniel Hemric holds the final transfer spot. He is seven points ahead of the cutline.

Those below the cutline are Justin Haley (-7), Noah Gragson (-24), Brandon Jones (-40) and Harrison Burton (-51).

Points: Xfinity points after Kansas race

Read more about NASCAR

Xfinity Series Martinsville
Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville with four spots to title race available
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Kansas storylines
Sunday Kansas Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info

 