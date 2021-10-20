Kansas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson to start on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson, coming off his victory at Texas, will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Larson will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney. Brad Keselowski starts third and has Kyle Busch next to him in the second row. Chase Elliott starts fifth and has Denny Hamlin next to him.

Kansas marks the middle race in the Round of 8. This round will determine the four drivers who will race for the championship Nov. 7 at Phoenix.

The Kansas Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 74 degrees and a 56% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Kansas Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas Speedway (200 laps, 300 miles), 3 ET on NBC

Next Truck race: October 30 at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1