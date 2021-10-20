Kansas Xfinity starting lineup: Daniel Hemric to start on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Daniel Hemric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Austin Cindric will start next to Hemric on the front row. Justin Allgaier starts third, Noah Gragson starts fourth and AJ Allmendinger starts fifth.

The Kansas Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 67 degrees and a 15% chance of showers at the start of the race.

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Kansas Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Kansas Speedway (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 3 ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: October 30 at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1