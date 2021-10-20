Brandon Jones returning to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity team in 2022

Brandon Jones will be back with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series team in 2022 for a fifth season, the organization announced Wednesday.

Jones, 24, is in the Round of 8 playoffs this season for JGR.

Also returning to the team is crew chief Jeff Meendering. Menards returns as primary sponsor and will expand its sponsorship to all 33 races next season.

“Brandon provides a veteran driver presence in the Xfinity Series for us,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement from the team. “He has advanced into the final eight of the NASCAR playoffs for the second consecutive year and now our focus is to make it into the next round with the opportunity to race for the championship in Phoenix. We’re excited to have him back next season with the opportunity to represent Menards every week.”

“I am thrilled to be back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season,” Jone said in a statement from the team. “Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”

The Xfinity Series playoffs continue Saturday at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBC). Jones is last among the eight playoff drivers in the standings. He’s 32 points behind Noah Gragson, who holds the final transfer spot to the championship race.