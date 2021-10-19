Texas penalty report – Cup and Xfinity

By Chris EstradaOct 19, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT
NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway includes five crew chiefs fined, all for lug nut violations.

CUP SERIES

Three Cup crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 after a single lug nut was found not secure on their respective cars in post-race inspection:

  • Matt McCall (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing – driver Kurt Busch)
  • Randall Burnett (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing – driver Tyler Reddick)
  • Seth Chavka (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing – driver Kyle Busch)

Chavka was the No. 18 team’s interim crew chief at Texas. He was calling the shots in place of Ben Beshore, who was serving a one-race suspension.

XFINITY SERIES

Two Xfinity crew chiefs were each fined $5,000 after a single lug nut was found not secure on their respective cars in post-race inspection:

  • Jeff Meendering (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing – driver Brandon Jones)
  • Richard Boswell (No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing – driver Riley Herbst)

