Texas penalty report – Cup and Xfinity

NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway includes five crew chiefs fined, all for lug nut violations.

CUP SERIES

Three Cup crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 after a single lug nut was found not secure on their respective cars in post-race inspection:

Matt McCall (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing – driver Kurt Busch)

Randall Burnett (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing – driver Tyler Reddick)

Seth Chavka (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing – driver Kyle Busch)

Chavka was the No. 18 team’s interim crew chief at Texas. He was calling the shots in place of Ben Beshore, who was serving a one-race suspension.

XFINITY SERIES

Two Xfinity crew chiefs were each fined $5,000 after a single lug nut was found not secure on their respective cars in post-race inspection: