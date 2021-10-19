An on-track duel between Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway carried over to social media this week.

They were racing close together when Briscoe bounced off the wall. After the incident, Hamlin said on his radio about Briscoe: “That’s what he gets for being a … idiot.”

A video clip of the incident and Hamlin’s radio comments were posted on the NASCAR on NBC Instagram account. Briscoe posted a comment that read: “If only I had 10,000 races worth of experience under my belt …”

Hamlin saw Briscoe’s comment and replied: “@chasebriscoe_14 not sure you’ll get there. There’s cars racing for a championship. In case you forgot about taking out the leader and costing him 1 championship already this season. Perhaps when you learn give and take you will start to finish better.”

Briscoe responded: “@dennyhamlin I get paid to race, just because you guys are racing in the playoffs doesn’t mean I’m just gonna wave you by. One of the best cars we’ve had all year and I was trying to take advantage of it. I understand you guys are racing for a championship which is awesome for you guys but I’m racing for a job and results let me keep that job.”

Hamlin added: “@chasebriscoe_14 well if your car is better and you are better on that day, you will get the spot back eventually. Risk management is how you optimize your finish each week. Maybe putting yourself in others shoes for 1 min would help. You had 25 races to get a chance to race for the post season. Respect is a underrated trait in today’s world it appears.”

This is not the first time the two drivers have had an issue on the track recently.

Briscoe spun Hamlin out of the lead on the next-to-last lap at the Indianapolis road course in August. Briscoe later said he was unaware he was under penalty for missing a corner on the overtime restart and thought he was racing for the victory.

Briscoe’s initial comment he posted referenced the exaggerated number of races Hamlin noted he had run in his career up to 2017. It was in an apology Hamlin issued for wrecking Chase Elliott in the final laps of the Martinsville playoff race that season.

Hamlin finished 11th last weekend at Texas. Briscoe placed 15th.