Kansas entry lists – Cup and Xfinity

By Chris EstradaOct 18, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT
Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track will host the middle race in the Round of 8 for both series.

Kyle Larson advanced to the Cup Championship 4 with his win Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

All Xfinity Series Championship 4 spots remain up for grabs after Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas.

The Trucks Series takes one final weekend off before its Round of 8 playoff eliminator Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s race.

Among the notables:

  • NASCAR on NBC’s Parker Kligerman is listed to drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for what will be his first Cup start since 2019.
  • Ryan Ellis is listed to drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet for what will be his first Cup start since 2016.

Kansas Cup entry list

Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

Among the notables:

  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Patrick Emerling is listed to drive the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet.
  • Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.
  • Ty Gibbs is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Kansas Xfinity entry list

