Kansas entry lists – Cup and Xfinity

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track will host the middle race in the Round of 8 for both series.

Kyle Larson advanced to the Cup Championship 4 with his win Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

All Xfinity Series Championship 4 spots remain up for grabs after Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas.

The Trucks Series takes one final weekend off before its Round of 8 playoff eliminator Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s race.

Among the notables:

NASCAR on NBC’s Parker Kligerman is listed to drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for what will be his first Cup start since 2019.

Ryan Ellis is listed to drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet for what will be his first Cup start since 2016.

Kansas Cup entry list

Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

Among the notables:

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Patrick Emerling is listed to drive the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet.

Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

Ty Gibbs is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Kansas Xfinity entry list