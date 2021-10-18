Kansas entry lists – Cup and Xfinity

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track will host the middle race in the Round of 8 for both series.
Kyle Larson advanced to the Cup Championship 4 with his win Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
All Xfinity Series Championship 4 spots remain up for grabs after Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas.
The Trucks Series takes one final weekend off before its Round of 8 playoff eliminator Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.
Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)
Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s race.
Among the notables:
- NASCAR on NBC’s Parker Kligerman is listed to drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for what will be his first Cup start since 2019.
- Ryan Ellis is listed to drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet for what will be his first Cup start since 2016.
Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)
Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.
Among the notables:
- NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Patrick Emerling is listed to drive the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet.
- Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.
- Ty Gibbs is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.